4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $549,900

Welcome home to this 6-year-old, 1.5 story home with a 3 car garage. Move in ready neutral wall color and wide plank wood floors on the main living spaces you are sure to love. Two story great room wall of window with remote control shades, 42-inch fireplace insert with built in bookcases are open to the kitchen and breakfast room. 9ft ceilings on the rest of the main floor, separate dining with tray ceiling and den with French doors both have plantation shutters. The main floor master Suite has double doors, coffered ceiling, adult height double bowl vanities and large shower. Three beds upstairs all with walk-in closets, hall bath and loft area. The basement has been framed out for a future rec area include rough in for a bath and egress window. There are two panel doors, nickel hardware, Dual HVAC. Well appointed exterior with brick and stone, enclosed soffit, and fascia, Expansive concrete Patio with hot tub to stay!

