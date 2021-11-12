4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $549,900

Welcome to this Victorian style complete rehab in the Heart of Benton Park. Perfectly situated on a quiet, tree lined street, this 3566 sq. ft, 4 BD, 3.5 BTH house is your new forever home. Enter into an open concept floor plan that flows flawlessly from entrance to kitchen. Elegant living & dining room are perfect for entertaining. A Chef’s DREAM kitchen awaits -6 burner gas stove w/pot faucet, 36” range & hood, prep sink, 42" cabinets, white quartz center island w/ built in storage, wine cooler & adjoining flex room for dining or entertaining. 1/2 BTH completes this floor. 2nd floor offers Master suite with luxurious BTH. Large ensuite BDR, office & washer dryer hookups complete this floor. 2 BDRS and Full BTH offered on 3rd floor. Enjoy 3 private decks overlooking a beautifully landscaped back yard with 2 car carport & golf cart pad space.The rooftop deck is a quiet oasis to enjoy the sunsets.With soaring ceilings, exposed brick, custom trim & Historic Charm this home is a MUST-SEE.