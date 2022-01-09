 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $55,000

Short Sale. Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Tenant occupied. Tenant's lease expires May 31, 2022. With a few updates, this home could be amazing!

