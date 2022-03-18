Get Ready to fall in love with this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath home! This 14 year old Custom Home, located in the Ladue School District, is in an up and coming neighborhood featuring newer construction homes being built. As you enter this meticulously maintained home, you'll notice the gleaming hardwood floors beckoning you to come in and relax! The Chef of the home will enjoy overseeing gatherings with the stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Entertaining guests is a breeze in the spacious, light-filled main floor combined living, kitchen, and dining! The 20 x 12 Trex Deck outside is a beautiful area to unwind, overlooking the fully fenced rear yard! The upper level boasts a loft area; three large bedrooms; an over-sized, stunning, Master Bedroom Ensuite featuring Jetted Bathtub, Custom Tile Work, Walk-in Closet and more! The Walk-out, Lower Level features an updated full bath! Egress window in the lower level to add an optional 5th bedroom! This custom home is a gem!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $550,000
