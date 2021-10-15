Welcome Home to 12953 Briar Fork Ct! Nestled in the beautiful Dougherty Lakes subdivision, this 2 story, 4 bed, 2.5 bath completely rehabbed home has everything you’re looking for. The picturesque subdivision features tree lined streets, lake for fishing and community playground. Come inside to find formal dining room and living room that can easily be turned into your own home office. The family room has a built in book case and decorative fireplace making it a homey location for the family to gather. With access to the backyard patio from both the family room and kitchen, Fall cookouts are a breeze. The bright eat in kitchen features stylish white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a huge island, and chic lighting. The owner’s suite will become your oasis after a long day with its vast openness, view of the lake, and spa like full bath. Need more space? Head downstairs to the finished basement to enjoy a Halloween movie while staying warm snuggled up by the electric fireplace.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $550,000
