4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $550,000

Coming Soon! Your 4 bed 3 bath home on a lush 1 acre lot in Creve Coeur. This sprawling Cape Cod style ranch boasts open concept living with vaulted ceilings, French Doors, and gleaming cherrywood floors throughout. Impressive family room with wet bar and wood burning fireplace open to your private aggregated patio, ideal for summer entertaining. A spacious kitchen features granite countertops, center island and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The Master Suite and two generous bedrooms round out the main level. Zoned heating and cooling, main floor laundry and mudroom entryway for convenience. The finished lower level with a second wood burning fireplace offers the perfect space to host guests for movie nights or sporting events. Property to be sold AS-IS with no repairs to be made by seller.

