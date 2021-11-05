 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $550,000

Perfectly situated in the heart of highly sought after Webster Groves, this pristine bungalow offers the best of old world charm w/character & style. Open floor plan allows for sun filled rooms & entertaining like a pro. Enjoy sipping morning coffee or evening libations on the back patio & large manicured back yard. Kitchen, dining room flow effortlessly together equipped w/stainless steel appliances, gas/oven range, microwave, breakfast bar & plenty of room to be your inner Chef. Hardwood floors, updated lighting and stunning gas fireplace, built-in bookcases. 1st floor w/updated full bath & primary bedroom, 2nd floor offers 3 large bedrooms w/huge closets & full bath. Make this home the home of your dreams. Love where you live and live where you play.

