You will love the low-maintenance and energy efficiency of this newer built custom home on one of the most private streets in Historic Lafayette Square! Walk to park, restaurants, and many neighborhood events that make Lafayette Square one of the best neighborhoods in the City! This home is built for entertaining and move-in-ready with an open floor plan, chef's kitchen with large center island, granite counter tops, lots of sunlight, built-in bar. The primary suite has vaulted ceiling, custom walk-in shower, Jacuzzi tub, double vanity, closets w/ ample space. The add 2 BR's have a walk out to the 2nd floor balcony & both have large closets. The finished walk-out LL features 4th bdr, rec rm, half bath and plenty additional storage. Outside you will find low maintenance landscaping & updated patio. To top it off, there is a large carriage house above the 2-car garage w/440SF of space with 14' ceiling that is ready to finish.The garage is ready for your electric vehicle w/22V outlet!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $558,900
