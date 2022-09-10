4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $559,000

New construction 1.5 story custom built home w/ a beautiful open floor plan. A home built w/ versatility in mind. The main floor offers a master bedroom w/ a walk in closet & a private office that could be used as an extra closet. The master bathroom is finished w/ marble tile, free standing tub and Kohler Purist fixtures. Beautiful white oak engineered flooring on the 1st floor with a white oak staircase, and luxury vinyl plank on the 2nd floor. Main floor laundry room with a custom California Closet storage. Oversized 3 car garage finished w/ California Closet storage. Full Basement offers full rough-in bathroom w/ sump pump system & interior-exterior drainage system as a precaution for heavy rain. All exterior walls constructed in 2x6 with R23 Rockwool & Fiberglass insulation. Premium 6" gutters w/ underground drainage on all downspouts and sprinkler system. Excellent location in South County. Seconds away from highway access, local schools, parks, shopping, groceries, and dining.