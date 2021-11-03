Spectacular 4 Acre property on the bluffs overlooking the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Enjoy breathtaking, panoramic views. Set in an expansive setting, this Southern Colonial style home evokes warmth, charm and character of a bygone era. An extravagant primary suite, with majestic river views, enjoys an all-new luxury bath, completed as of this writing (Fall 2021). With over 4,300SF of living space, there is also an additional outbuilding that potentially can house a spa, become a gym, or added heating and cooling for 4-season living. The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, and granite counters. Second level features a sweeping covered porch with hall access and a 3rd bedroom. A Main level bedroom is the ideal in-law or guest suite. A rural lifestyle exudes, with convenient highway access making any city commute easy. Attached 2-car and detached 2-car garages. Large circle drive with wooden gate. Fall 2021 Appraisal $600,000.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $559,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
There are things William Hermanson would rather do. But the COVID-19 pandemic has sent him into a different direction, consumed him.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
Fort, which sells foam building toys, is weathering manufacturing snags, shipping delays and a social-media backlash.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Media Views: Joe Buck, who ties Series broadcasting record, unsure what he’ll do after Fox deal expires
Longtime face of Fox Sports remains under contract for more than a year, then plans to ‘take a breath and see what works.’
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has said he hopes to maintain an equitable racial balance on the board.