4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $559,900

Here it is, the home you have been looking for, a beautiful custom-built all-brink ranch home with approx. 5294 sq. ft. of living space on almost a full acre lot in the So. County Area. Spectacular wood floors, large living, dining and family rooms, 4 bed/4 full bath. Custom cabinets in the main kitchen that is open to breakfast room and family room. But let's not forget the full kitchen in the finished lower level. 2 garages each being oversize 2 car with separate entry one front and one back. Located between both garages is an office with a full bath and main floor laundry. The spacious Master bedroom suite features full bath with linen closet and walk in closet. Walking out onto the patio you'll find the space you have been looking for to entertain in those summer months with family and friends. All this located close to schools, churches, shopping & restaurants.