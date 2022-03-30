Here it is, the home you have been looking for, a beautiful custom-built all-brink ranch home with approx. 5294 sq. ft. of living space on almost a full acre lot in the So. County Area. Spectacular wood floors, large living, dining and family rooms, 4 bed/4 full bath. Custom cabinets in the main kitchen that is open to breakfast room and family room. But let's not forget the full kitchen in the finished lower level. 2 garages each being oversize 2 car with separate entry one front and one back. Located between both garages is an office with a full bath and main floor laundry. The spacious Master bedroom suite features full bath with linen closet and walk in closet. Walking out onto the patio you'll find the space you have been looking for to entertain in those summer months with family and friends. All this located close to schools, churches, shopping & restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $559,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
BenFred: Molina starts final season with Cardinals by gifting coaches and clubhouse staffers custom suits
“I don’t think it’s ever been done, and I’ve been doing this 30 years,” Torrellas said.
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Catholic high school teachers began negotiating with Archdiocese of St. Louis in October, and they're now poised to strike after their contract expired on March 4.
Justice Thomas' wife inundated Trump’s chief of staff with frenzied post-election texts offering advice on how to overturn the results.
Will Smith told viewers that it’s an act of “love” to respond to an insult with your hands. It most certainly is not.