4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $569,000

Handsome, 2616 sqft. brick, two story, in the most desirable pocket of Brentwood. Great family home with 4+ bedrooms, office, walk in closets, cedar closet, refinished hardwood floors and convenient 14 x 6.6 laundry on the second floor. Main floor offers lovely natural light, spacious rooms, gleaming hardwood floors, picture window, 2 fireplaces, tongue and groove screened porch,and cozy family room that walks out to charming, 18 x 14 concrete patio with pergola effect for privacy. The patio has been a gem for entertaining with lush landscaping in the summer,and the expected stop for dog walkers to retrieve a treat for their pooch. There is an additional large patio in the back that used to be the home for a hot tub,electric could be hooked back up. The oversized garage is 26.5 x 21 that is great for addition storage. Other features include: Roof 2012,Nice insulated tilt in windows,HVAC for main 2019, upstairs addition HVAC 2013, water heater approx.4 years new. Fresh paint thru-out!