You will love the low-maintenance and energy efficiency of this newer built custom home on one of the most private streets in Historic Lafayette Square! Walk to park, restaurants, and many neighborhood events that make Lafayette Square one of the best neighborhoods in the City! This home is built for entertaining and move-in-ready with an open floor plan, chef's kitchen with large center island, granite counter tops, lots of sunlight, built-in bar. The primary suite has vaulted ceiling, custom walk-in shower, Jacuzzi tub, double vanity, closets w/ ample space. The add 2 BR's have a walk out to the 2nd floor balcony & both have large closets. The finished walk-out LL features 4th bdr, rec rm, half bath and plenty additional storage. Outside you will find low maintenance landscaping & updated patio. To top it off, there is a large carriage house above the 2-car garage w/440SF of space with 14' ceiling that is ready to finish.The garage is ready for your electric vehicle w/22V outlet!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $569,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
The brewery will stay on as a sponsor; the Clydesdales and free beer will remain, family members said.
A satirical look at how America became so broken amid the worst pandemic of our lifetime.
City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other
Residents sued the city citing restrictions on Lindell in a 1909 deed, litigation they admit was intended to force the city to make road improvements.
At issue in the case: How much say do local governments have over development?
Coroner said autopsies on four of the children determined they died of smoke inhalation.
Pot stores aside, masks were not widely used in Chicago or Michigan. My wife and I were almost always in the minority. We wore masks indoors.
'It will be my final season': Cardinals great Molina, contract in hand and red jacket waiting, says he'll retire after 2022
During the announcement of Molina's new one-year, $10-million contract, the 10-time All-Star smiled about the chance for a farewell tour.
Brian A. Vazquez, 43, was said to be homeless although he used an address in Crestwood.