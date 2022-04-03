4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $570,000

Built in 1894, 719 Catalpa sits on a Gorgeous Webster street. Meticulously maintained by its current owners. Walk into a formal entryway with a winding staircase. The main level has a formal dining room, living room & a library (or sitting room) all entwined by a wraparound porch & porch swing! The music room contains a pull down screen for movie night! Don’t overlook the many built-ins for your memorabilia! The large kitchen is light & cozy with amenities needed for today’s lifestyle. Adjacent to the kitchen, is the breakfast room overlooking an oversized private back deck. The 2nd level has a large Master Bedroom, a full bath & 3 nice sized bedrooms. You won’t believe the size of the sunroom with a sauna which stays with the house. View the yard with an elegant fountain from three sides. There are 2 staircases to the 2nd floor for more convenient living. A recently resided and re-roofed garage sits out back! There is plenty of storage & working away on your crafts in the garage.