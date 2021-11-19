 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $575,000

"Wow." You'll say it the first time you walk through the front door. Everyone does. The sprawling, open living space surprises everyone when they see it in person. Much more than just a great living and entertaining space, every room in the house has gone through some form of renovation, rehabilitation, or rejuvenation in the last 15 years, all very thoughtfully and lovingly done. This is a very modern home with a very traditional warmth. The folks who live here love this home, and you will, too.

