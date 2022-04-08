4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $575,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom all brick ranch in Christopher Winds nestled into the back of a quiet cul de sac! Handsome brick exterior with well manicured yard and side entry garage. Enter thru the front door into an expansive open floorplan with formal dining room and greatroom with vaulted ceilings and brick gas fireplace! The kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, granite counters, ss appliances and dream double oven! There is a center island AND a breakfast bar. The bkfst room leads to a covered deck that is great for grilling! Oversized MFL as well! Master bedroom with bay window has an updated en suite with a jacuzzi tub! Three additional bedrooms and a bath complete the main floor. The whole main floor has hardwood floors and 9' ceilings!! The lower level will blow you away with a huge entertaining space that includes an oak wet bar that can seat 12, a second gas fireplace, a full bath and a walk out! Add zoned HVAC, 2 HWH's and 2 200amp electric panels!! MUST SEE!!