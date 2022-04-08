Beautiful 4 bedroom all brick ranch in Christopher Winds nestled into the back of a quiet cul de sac! Handsome brick exterior with well manicured yard and side entry garage. Enter thru the front door into an expansive open floorplan with formal dining room and greatroom with vaulted ceilings and brick gas fireplace! The kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, granite counters, ss appliances and dream double oven! There is a center island AND a breakfast bar. The bkfst room leads to a covered deck that is great for grilling! Oversized MFL as well! Master bedroom with bay window has an updated en suite with a jacuzzi tub! Three additional bedrooms and a bath complete the main floor. The whole main floor has hardwood floors and 9' ceilings!! The lower level will blow you away with a huge entertaining space that includes an oak wet bar that can seat 12, a second gas fireplace, a full bath and a walk out! Add zoned HVAC, 2 HWH's and 2 200amp electric panels!! MUST SEE!!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his promotional pitch.
Pujols will file for divorce after 22 years of marriage.
'This is an outcome I never wanted to see happen,' he says in statement.
Jamie Joiner was trying to leave her relationship with a boyfriend when she, along with her older sister, Jessica, were killed.
Campaigns were marked by a conservative push against pandemic-related mask and quarantine policies, then broadened to oppose diversity and equity programs.
With Flaherty out, rotation not solidified yet. But clubhouse optimism is high
The officers said they were nearly carjacked on March 19 in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood. On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said the officers are under investigation for lying in a sworn statement.
Neidorff, who died Thursday, led the Clayton-based health insurance company for 26 years, growing it into a behemoth in the managed care industry.
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
The measure sets up a plan to allow residents and companies to contribute to a slavery reparations fund by adding donations to tax, water and refuse bills.