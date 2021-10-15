Spectacular 4 Acre property on the bluffs overlooking the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Enjoy breathtaking, panoramic views. Set in an expansive setting, this Southern Colonial style home evokes warmth, charm and character of a bygone era. An extravagant primary suite, with majestic river views, enjoys an all-new luxury bath, completed as of this writing (Fall 2021). With over 4,300SF of living space, there is also an additional outbuilding that potentially can house a spa, become a gym, or added heating and cooling for 4-season living. The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, and granite counters. Second level features a sweeping covered porch with hall access and a 3rd bedroom. A Main level bedroom is the ideal in-law or guest suite. A rural lifestyle exudes, with convenient highway access making any city commute easy. Attached 2-car and detached 2-car garages. Large circle drive with wooden gate. Fall 2021 Appraisal $600,000.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $575,000
