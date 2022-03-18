4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $575,000

Situated on a .34 acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac just a block from Villa Park & within the award winning Ladue School District! This handsome brick colonial offers over 2600 Sqft not including the finished lower level. You’ll love the wood floors, newer windows & fresh neutral paint throughout. The family room is fit with a fireplace, built-in bookshelves, a quaint wet bar & opens through French doors to your outdoor patio & nice sized back yard. A newer eat-in kitchen features ceramic tile floors, granite counters, stone backsplash, center island & pantry. Upstairs is the master suite & 3 spacious guest rooms - all of which have wood floors, fresh paint & ample closest space. Full bath & large hall walk-in closet (could possibly be converted a laundry room) round off the 2nd floor. A finished lower level offers a ton of extra living space - perfect for entertaining! Oversized rear entry 2-car garage. A well maintained, one-owner home offering great value! Home warranty included!