4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $575,000

MASSIVE 4,400 Sq Ft historical treasure is perfectly situated on one of Soulard's prestigious blocks. This 3 story 4 BDRM 3.5 BTH is a perfect family home. Enter into a beautiful open-concept living & dining room complete with a full wet bar & ½ BTH. Steps away the kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and oversize breakfast nook. Off the kitchen entertain your guests on your very own large private deck overlooking a perfect landscaped back yard with koi pond & oversize 2 car garage (not carport). Take the modern floating staircase upstairs to a large Master Suite where you'll find walk-in closet with built-in cabinets. Master BTH has elegant Jacuzzi tub, stand up shower & 2 bowl vanity. 2 additional BDRM & FULL BTH complete the 2nd floor. 4th BDRM & BTH can be found on 3rd floor hosting large entertainment space & deck overlooking scenic STL views. This historical modern home is a MUST SEE. (OPEN HOUSE SUN 10/17 from 2-4PM)