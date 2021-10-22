Welcome to 3449 Hartford, where sophistication and history meet! This stately 2-story has almost 3000 square feet of historic renovated space. Walking distance from all kinds of action in the TG neighborhood. The foyer leads into the living room & formal dining room. You'll notice 4 non-functioning fireplaces, 4 refurbished pocket doors and refinished pine floors in every room (including bathrooms). The sophisticated butler's pantry and kitchen are one of kind, showing off their modern updates while blending well with the home's historic character. The kitchen features white oak inset cabinetry, a white apron sink with sink shelf, quartz tops, stainless appliances, and white hood range. The island measures 11' and will be a popular spot to hang out while lounging in the family room. Take either stair case up to the 3 bedrooms and the OWNER'S SUITE -- with large soaking tub, double headed shower, double vanity, and brick exposed walk-in closet. A feature sheet is available upon request.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $575,000
