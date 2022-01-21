4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $579,900

BOM, no fault of seller. This is a must see in the sought after Town & Country community. Beautiful 4 bedroom, brick ranch with amazing curb appeal. This home is situated on an acre lot with a park like setting and ready for your family BBQs. Plenty of windows and natural light! The open floor plan greets you when you enter. Hardwood floors, newer roof, french doors and many features to boast about. The living area has an open, vaulted ceiling that creates expansive space with beautiful built ins. You have to see it to believe it. Walk up attic storage. Hot tub included too. Very convenient to shopping, schools, entertainment, restaurants and highway access. This one won't last long. It has space inside, and outside, GALORE!