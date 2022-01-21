BOM, no fault of seller. This is a must see in the sought after Town & Country community. Beautiful 4 bedroom, brick ranch with amazing curb appeal. This home is situated on an acre lot with a park like setting and ready for your family BBQs. Plenty of windows and natural light! The open floor plan greets you when you enter. Hardwood floors, newer roof, french doors and many features to boast about. The living area has an open, vaulted ceiling that creates expansive space with beautiful built ins. You have to see it to believe it. Walk up attic storage. Hot tub included too. Very convenient to shopping, schools, entertainment, restaurants and highway access. This one won't last long. It has space inside, and outside, GALORE!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $579,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reporters Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico will leave KSDK after March 4 to take jobs at WUSA in Washington. Then the couple plans to wed in July.
Once upon a time, parents took an active role in their children's development while schools focused on education. Now schools do it all.
The settlement money came through just before Christmas. It’s now sitting in a trust account until St. Louis-area leaders decide how to spend it.
Power move with potential: Cardinals land standout teenage outfielder from South Korea as international signings begin
Won-Bin Cho, 18, opted out of the KBO draft to pursue opportunity in MLB, where he arrives as a 6-foot-2, lefthanded hitter packed with upside.
Ben Polson had an MBA and a law degree before he followed his father into the St. Louis Fire Department.
Morgan Webb, a notary public, ordered the fake vaccine cards from China.
An alert sent Tuesday evening said authorities were searching in Gotham City, Missouri, for a vehicle identical to the one used by the Joker.
The Westchester features farm-to-table dining for lunch and dinner.
Michelle Li, who grew up in Missouri and has been at Channel 5 since April, made national news after a viewer criticized her for being 'very Asian.'
From 1961 to 2013, Guido Weiss was the preeminent mathematician at Washington University.