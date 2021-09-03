4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $585,000

BACK ON MARKET at no fault of seller. No expense spared on this entirely rebuilt and redesigned 4 bed / 3.5 bath home in sought after Kirkwood neighborhood on a cut-de-sac! Main level features additional living quarters/mother-in-law suite with full bathroom, kitchenette, office/den, bedroom, and family room. Up a couple steps you'll enjoy the open floor plan w/ soaring vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and high end finishes. Kitchen features custom concrete counter tops, custom cabinetry, SS appliances, and butlers pantry! Enjoy 2 spacious hall bedrooms w/ hidden play room above the bedrooms as well as a Jack & jill bath w/ additional hall bath. Huge master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling & a master suite with his/her vanities, separate tub & glass enclosed tile shower. List goes on...Massive newly built deck off the kitchen overlooking the expansive partially fenced in yard. Let's not forget the tiled DOG WASH STATION and storage nook just off the garage!