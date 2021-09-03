BACK ON MARKET at no fault of seller. No expense spared on this entirely rebuilt and redesigned 4 bed / 3.5 bath home in sought after Kirkwood neighborhood on a cut-de-sac! Main level features additional living quarters/mother-in-law suite with full bathroom, kitchenette, office/den, bedroom, and family room. Up a couple steps you'll enjoy the open floor plan w/ soaring vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and high end finishes. Kitchen features custom concrete counter tops, custom cabinetry, SS appliances, and butlers pantry! Enjoy 2 spacious hall bedrooms w/ hidden play room above the bedrooms as well as a Jack & jill bath w/ additional hall bath. Huge master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling & a master suite with his/her vanities, separate tub & glass enclosed tile shower. List goes on...Massive newly built deck off the kitchen overlooking the expansive partially fenced in yard. Let's not forget the tiled DOG WASH STATION and storage nook just off the garage!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $585,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
How does a guy go from the midsummer classic to a midsummer day's nightmare?
In his weekly chat, Rick Hummel explains how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season.
Bill has written almost six years about having cancer; it’s only fair that he should write about not having it.
Meanwhile, Maritz says it is rebuilding trust and morale with employees.
Here was how the players reacted. Within four years, each of the players quoted in the article except Bob Forsch would be traded or released from the Cardinals.
Game 1 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, and Game 2 is scheduled for 5:40 p.m.
The NFL, Rams and Kroenke sought unsuccessfully Tuesday at a closed hearing to move the closely watched suit elsewhere.
Democratic Council Chair Rita Heard Days, who voted for the resolution, called it a ‘ceremonial piece of paper.’
It took three years to restore the hoarder's house, a glimmer of its former self, into the home it now is.
-
- 8 min to read
On March 4, Art Holliday, KSDK’s longest-serving journalist, became the first Black news director in the station’s 75-year history.