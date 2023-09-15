This Victorian home on Crittenden Street, a tranquil gated street steps from Tower Grove Park, was crafted in 1907 by Dr. J.C. Graul. The foyer is stunning, rich in elaborately carved woodwork and stained glass. The 1st floor balances classic grace with modern convenience, featuring a spacious living room, dining room, and modern eat-in kitchen flowing onto a 2-level trex deck. The former butler’s pantry hosts a half-bath, washer, and dryer. 4 gas fireplaces grace the home. The living room's FP features an imported Parisian mantel; the dining room's mantel is white tiger oak veneer- all four have unique iron carved heat shields. On the 2nd floor there are 2 bedrooms, 2 bonus rooms, a hall bath w/stained glass, a sun porch and 2 more FPs w/intricate mantels. French windows overlook the landscaped yard, French doors access the bedrooms. The 3rd fl. has 2 large bedrooms, a cedar closet, and full bath w/ walk-in shower. Near restaurants, South Grand shopping, and all St. Louis attractions.