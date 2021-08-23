You will love this professionally preserved two-story home that merges old world charm with tons of modern amenities. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, and 2-car garage gives you a 5,458 square foot lot in the heart of University City. This home is warm and inviting with hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful wood beams and traditional molding throughout the main floor keeping with the charm of the home. French glass doors to showcase the manicured backyard. Bright airy kitchen, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and gas range. Master suite, double vanity, & natural lighting. Finished lower level, family room, additional bedroom, custom bathroom, and laundry to finish the space. Walkability to local Restaurants, coffee shops, and parks are a few of the perks. Matured tree line streets and centrally located minutes from Clayton. This home can easily become a favorite!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $585,000
