Stunning 3-Story, 4bd, 4.5 bth in the Central West End! This home has 3400+sqft of living space with an open floor plan, an inviting entry foyer with wooden staircase, a living room with decorative fireplaces, recessed lighting continuing into the dining room with direct access to the deck through glass french doors. A gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, tile floors and a half-bath accompany the main level. The 2nd floor hosts a family room, a master suite with luxury bath and walk-in closet, a convenient laundry room with a full bath. The 3rd level includes a guest suite with walk-in closet, full bath and sky light. There's also 2 additional bedrooms and an additional full bath on the 3rd floor. A highly desired two car garage, space for outdoor entertaining, gorgeous landscaping and brick masonry makes this home one of a kind
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $589,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'We needed to go a different way': Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Two years removed NL manager of the year award, three weeks after record 17-game winning streak, Shildt 'floored' by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
The threat came two days after the Post-Dispatch informed the state about a data risk that left vulnerable 100,000 Social Security numbers.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.