4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $589,000

This single-family home is in the sought-after neighborhood of Hibler Oaks. Whether, looking for a forever home or investment this home currently generates positive cash flow with an active CORPORATE LEASE through December 2022. Centered on a quiet cul-de-sac, mature trees shade this 2886sq ft. 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home, with room for comfortable living & entertaining. Enter a marble floor foyer, separate formal living, and dining room. Great room features custom millwork, gas fireplace, bay windows, and granite topped wet bar. The kitchen features granite countertops, gas cooktop, custom cabinetry, and glass doors leading to large deck. Powder room and laundry complete the main floor. The second level includes a vaulted-ceiling master suite, walk-in closet and bath with custom cabinetry, and oversized tub, 3 adtnl bedrooms, hardwood floors and updated bathroom. Finished lower level offers large rec room and storage space to complete this home.

