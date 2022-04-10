 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,500

This four bedroom two full bathroom home in Jennings is one you don't want to wait on. The hardwood floors and 2 main-level bedrooms offer great possibilities for home owners or investors! Upstairs, you'll see 2 bedrooms and another full bathroom. The garage located in the back give you privacy and opportunities for growth. All offers must be submitted via propoffers.com.

