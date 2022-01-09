4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

Brick two story home with four bedrooms, two full baths. Main level has living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Second floor has three bedrooms, bath and living room/dining area. Full basement with storage and access to the outside through the back. Located close to Carondolet Park, Highway, and so much more! Opportunity awaits! Buyer to verify all MLS data including but not limited to square feet, measurements, features, exemptions, taxes, schools and property details. See agent remarks for submitting offers.