I hope you are prepared to be BLOWN AWAY when you walk in the door of this less than 2 year old home in LADUE SCHOOL DISTRICT! Over 3500sq ft of living area total! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, vaulted ceilings in the living, dining, and great room, a breakfast nook with shiplap walls, and a kitchen of every chefs dreams! Quartz countertops, 42" cabinets, and Whirlpool Gold appliances will make you the envy of all your friends! There are NO builder grade finishes in this home. CUSTOM EVERYTHING. Custom tile in ALL bathrooms, wide plank engineered hardwood floors, custom window treatments in all bedrooms! Master Suite includes walk in closet, a double vanity, stand alone tub, and custom tile shower! What more could you ask for?! Step downstairs to the newly finished basement complete with media room, bar, another bedroom, and full bath! The bar features quartz countertops and a custom Lustre Beveled Antique Mirror backsplash! Make your appointment TODAY!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $599,900
