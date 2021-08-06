4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $599,900

Stunning and Beautiful 1.5 story villa in Creve Coeur! Gated & private cul-de-sac street with 4 large bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths. Every attention to detail! Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors on the main level. Beautifully finished lower level complete w/theater area, family room & bar. Enjoy Entertaining & gathering in the private patio area. Beautiful kitchen w/SS appliances. NEW 75 gal WH, A/C 2020, Roof 2019. Custom iron spindles. The MF master bedroom suite features dual vanities, bidet & two large closets. The two upstairs bedrooms (room stickers easily removed) are very large w/ Jack & Jill bath & claw tub. The 4th bedroom/office/hobby room in the LL has an updated full bathroom & large laundry room. Plantation shutters throughout. The Lower Level is exquisite complete with custom gas diagonal FP & lighting. Built-in wine cooler & ice maker. Central vac. Garage floor has free flow lock fit & SS cabinets. Pride of Ownership & fantastic location! Minutes to Hwys 64, 141 & 270