4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $599,900

2-story home featuring high-level finishes, open floor plan, great outdoor spaces & large fenced yard! Garden-of-the-Month winner (2019) & the eye candy continues inside: the family room addition is open to a designer kitchen fit for a photo shoot w/marble counters, fluted apron sink, Wolf range & hood, custom spice cabinets, enormous hardwood island, butler's pantry w/wine and beverage chillers, recessed lighting/speakers & walk-in pantry! Crown molding, built-ins, leaded glass & wood-burning fireplace! Wood floors throughout including the owner's suite w/custom closets, jetted tub, double sinks & custom shower w/rain shower head. The finished lower level has a luxurious laundry suite and can be used as 4th bedroom w/egress window, closet & full bath. Covered deck w/tv & hanging speakers, stamped concrete patio w/gate leads to a large fenced yard beyond the oversized garage w/epoxy floor & 220v outlets. Irrigation system, lush landscaping, zoned HVAC & new siding! Open Sunday 1-3