4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $599,900

Beautiful traditional circa 1941 home with an addition and over 2600 sq/ft and a great back yard for entertaining. Rear yard has 6' privacy fence, inground pool and an oversized patio perfect for entertaining! Another rare find with this property is the all brick 3 car garage with alley access, attractive tree lined street with additional parking. Partially finished LL with ornamental fireplace and large family room. Large storage area and walkout access to rear yard. Kitchen has upgraded SS appliances and opens to a formal dining room and breakfast nook. Bright and airy sunroom off living room overlooks the spacious backyard. So much potential here you will not want to miss this one!!! Located just minutes from parks, shopping, restaurants and more! New furnace/AC was just installed on one zone! There is also an incredible opportunity to own a DOUBLE LOT (6728 Delor is a 2nd MLS listing #) that can also be purchased with the property, a rare find in St. Louis Hills.

