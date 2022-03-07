High end, custom finishes. Beautiful light fixtures. This contemporary executive home has 4 bedrooms & 4 full baths (all with deep tubs), a kitchen w/custom designed cabinets featuring pull out shelves in pantry, deep storage drawers for easy access & a center island w/cooktop to visit w/friends & family while you prepare meals. Tons of storage throughout incl unique "hobbit style" nooks. Every spare inch is utilized. The 2nd flr master suite is huge, with a gas fireplace, custom cabinets & french doors. There is an addtl cedar closet & access to the balcony w/rm for 2 chairs & a bistro table. The master bath has beautiful finishes, a jetted tub & a separate shower. There is a full guest bath w/access to the hall & also the 2nd guest BR. The 3rd flr is all open & can be used as a guest suite, BR...use your imagination. Laundry on 2nd floor & basement. This home is perfect for someone who doesn't like yard work - no backyard to mow! All new PVC sewer system installed in 2005.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $599,900
