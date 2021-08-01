4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $600,000

Beautifully reimagined architecture, this home was re-built w/ the eye of the contemporary modern aesthetic in mind. With 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, this home has space for everything. With brand new Pella Windows pouring light into your new home makes it easy to see yourself entertaining here from greeting guests at the front door all the way through the open concept main level to the backyard space complete w/ a 2 car garage! From the hardwoods to the kitchen island w/ waterfall marble countertop & built in KitchenAid stainless appliances including double oven & pot filler for optimal chef experience while entertaining for holidays or parties, you are sure to love all 3000+ square feet of your modern abode. The second level boasts a large owner suite w/ walk in closet, sleek shower, double sinks, & sitting vanity. 2nd level has 2 bedroom complete w/ suites. Third level has 2 bedrooms w/ a bathroom +custom tile shower! Schedule your private tour today!