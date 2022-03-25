BEAUTIFUL RANCH in the highly desirable Woodmoor Acres offers 2500 sqft in the main level with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home has an open, bright, and inviting layout perfect for entertaining or raising a family. Large separate dinging room, spacious family room and living room has hardwood floors through out. Master bedroom features hardwood floor, ample closet space and a full bath. Three additional, large bedrooms all with wood floors and large closets. Large windows bring in lot of natural lights. House has New roof with 30 year architectural shingles, replaced Oct, 2021. Two bathrooms are completely remodeled with 60" double sink vanity, Toto toilet, new tile floor and light fixtures. Kitchen is updated with new countertops, sink, faucet and garbage disposal and new stainless steel appliances. New PVC Plumbing system was installed in 2021, AC was replaced in 2016 Large, level fenced backyard backs to beautiful Villa Park. Award winning Ladue schools.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $609,000
