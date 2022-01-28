4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $614,900

SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY 1/28… This newer, centrally located two story is ready to move into and enjoy! The natural light combined with the interactive and versatile floor plan welcomes you from the minute you enter! Main fl office (glassed French doors stored in the basement), spacious family room connects to breakfast area/kitchen, separate dining room connects to Butler’s Pantry, 9 ft ceilings on the main level AND 9 ft pour in the LL, engineered wood flooring on BOTH LEVELS, iron balusters accent the open staircase, direct vent gas fireplace, gas range, stainless appliances, 42” kitchen cabinets, bay window in breakfast area, 30x15 concrete patio, kitchen fridge, flat screen and sound bar in family room, washer and dryer in main level utility room stay, alarm system, zoned HVAC, HUGE primary bedroom walk in closet, unfinished LL offers 3/4 bath rough in, 6 ft windows on main level, this list just keeps going!! Webster Groves schools, and clear Rock Hill Occupancy Inspection.