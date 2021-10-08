Stunning New Construction now complete & Ready to Move in! Gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath w/3000+ total living space. Open Flr Plan w/custom trim package & wall molding in din rm, staircase & master bed. Gourmet Kitchen has custom 54” cabinets, Quartz counters, Lg center island, stainless steel appl, WI pantry & butler’s pantry w/beverage fridge. Kitchen opens to spacious great rm w/gas FP & custom built in shelves. Working from home? U'll appreciate main fl office w/custom cabinets & built-in desk, Drop Zone off garage with built-in cubbies & main floor ldry rm w/utility sink complete 1st flr. Upstairs has a luxury master suite w/walk-in closet & Ba w/walk-in shower, custom double bowl vanity with Quartz countertops - 3 additional spacious beds and hall bath with built-in shelves. Part. finished LL Family/Rec rm & full bth provides more entertaining space! Enjoy the outdoors 14x20 patio, covered front porch & 2 car attached side entry garage! Home is close to Kirkwood shops & restaurants!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Radio voice is retiring after 50 years in booth and battle with COVID.
BenFred: Tennessee's dismantling of Mizzou puts spotlight squarely on Drinkwitz's hiring of defensive coordinator Wilks
Mizzou's defense is one of the worst in Power Five football, and Saturday confirmed it again.
Arrest records show the 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
Goldschmidt's single for his 99th RBI is game-winner as Cardinals win 90th game for 12th time since 2000.
Timothy Banowetz pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Edwardsville lawyer Randy Gori.