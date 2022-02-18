4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $619,000

Sellers loss can be your gain! This beautiful sprawling 20 years young atrium ranch home is now available for well BELOW appraisal value!This 4 bed,3 bath ranch in Bellerive Farm subdivision and desirable Parkway North schools is a rare opportunity.The inviting entry opens up to a living room with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace & windows looking out to a stunning view.The updated kitchen with stone countertops, center island & custom white cabinets connects to a cozy hearth room with yet another fireplace.A large main floor master bedroom suite includes a large walk-in closet and master bath with dual sink, jacuzzi tub, & separate shower. Convenient main floor laundry,two additional bedrooms each with their own walk-in closets & another full bath complete the first floor. The walk-out finished lower level offers a wall of atrium windows,& an additional bedroom with private bath.The spacious deck and yard offer more entertainment space.Make this home yours before it is too late.