4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $624,900

Amazing, one of a kind newer build in the lovely St Louis Hills neighborhood. Conveniently situated within walking distance to both Willmore AND Francis Park (Yay beer garden!). You will fall in love with this home the moment you walk in the door. Large windows allow for tons of natural light to shine in the living room and kitchen. The open floorplan lends itself extremely well to entertaining guests. Beautiful kitchen where you will never run out of storage space! Upstairs you'll find a large primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom with separate shower and tub, double vanity, and large his and hers closets. Two more bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The second floor laundry room has plenty of space and custom shelving. Not enough? The finished basement has tall ceilings with family room, bedroom, and its own full bathroom for out of town guests!