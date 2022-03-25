Amazing, one of a kind newer build in the lovely St Louis Hills neighborhood. Conveniently situated within walking distance to both Willmore AND Francis Park (Yay beer garden!). You will fall in love with this home the moment you walk in the door. Large windows allow for tons of natural light to shine in the living room and kitchen. The open floorplan lends itself extremely well to entertaining guests. Beautiful kitchen where you will never run out of storage space! Upstairs you'll find a large primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom with separate shower and tub, double vanity, and large his and hers closets. Two more bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The second floor laundry room has plenty of space and custom shelving. Not enough? The finished basement has tall ceilings with family room, bedroom, and its own full bathroom for out of town guests!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $624,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens is part of an ongoing child custody dispute in Missouri.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Goldschmidt, changing bats for first time, and Arenado visited high-tech facility in Baton Rouge for a test-drive. The goal: 'Hitting the ball harder, plain and simple.'
Uncomfortable questions abound over the 37-year-old senior public servant's death, yet officials seem determined not to provide answers.
Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.
BenFred: Every spring, it seems to get harder to envision Flaherty and Cardinals' front office sticking together
A draft-and-develop Cards front office and its drafted-and-developed starter never seem to read from the same page
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
Arenado hits two-run homer and Donovan a solo shot as Cardinals win fourth game in succession.
On the exterior the two-family residence in Washington, Missouri, appears as separate attached homes where units share a common wall but maintain separate entrances.