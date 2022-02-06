High end, custom finishes. Beautiful light fixtures. This contemporary executive home has 4 bedrooms & 4 full baths (all with deep tubs), a kitchen w/custom designed cabinets featuring pull out shelves in pantry, deep storage drawers for easy access & a center island w/cooktop to visit w/friends & family while you prepare meals. Tons of storage throughout incl unique "hobbit style" nooks. Every spare inch is utilized. The 2nd flr master suite is huge, with a gas fireplace, custom cabinets & french doors. There is an addtl cedar closet & access to the balcony w/rm for 2 chairs & a bistro table. The master bath has beautiful finishes, a jetted tub & a separate shower. There is a full guest bath w/access to the hall & also the 2nd guest BR. The 3rd flr is all open & can be used as a guest suite, BR...use your imagination. Laundry on 2nd floor & basement. This home is perfect for someone who doesn't like yard work - no backyard to mow or upkeep! A carefree home.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $624,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Missouri senator's appeasement of Russia earns a well-deserved 'con man' critique from a GOP colleague.
NBC has released a trailer for its upcoming limited series starring Renée Zellweger as St. Charles County murderer Pam Hupp.
A major winter storm is expected to bring more than 6 inches of snow to the region, forecasters say.
The bulk of the storm, which could drop major amounts of snow, will sweep through the region on Groundhog Day.
Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski told his diminishing flock Sunday that 'every aspect' of ministry and institutions will be assessed for change.
Lawmakers pushed back on a MoDOT plan to fund staffing increases and pay raises.
Prosecutors, sheriffs, police, religious and civil rights leaders slammed the bill.
In defending his pick for state health director, Gov. Mike Parson has prompted a whole new round of criticism.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis is developing an ambitious plan that will likely merge and close churches.