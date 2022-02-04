4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $624,999

WELCOME HOME! This EXTRAORDINARY Benton Park Victorian rehab is STUNNING!!4 bedrooms~3.5 Baths and 3500+SF! DREAM kitchen perfect for the Culinary Artist features 6 burner gas stove with pot faucet, prep sink,42' designer cabinets, Quartz center island with built in storage, wine cooler and adjoining bonus room for entertaining. Separate living room and dining room.2nd floor master suite with gorgeous full bath. Second bedroom, suite with another full bath office, washer and dryer included. 2 extra bedrooms with full bath on the 3rd floor,3 private decks overlooking park-like yard with 2-car carport w/garage door with extra 3rd pad space. Rooftop deck is private sanctuary! Soaring ceilings, exposed brick and open floor plan! Historic charm and custom designer trim throughout make this home EXTRA SPECIAL. New roof, new HVAC(zoned),new copper water line, new sewer lateral and many more extensive updates!