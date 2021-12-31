4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $625,000

Inviting curb appeal is just the beginning of this charming 2 sty located in Waterford sub.Attention to detail shows thruout this updated home.Wood floors thruout the main level,stairs to upper level,hallway & office.Living room/dining room combination is perfect for large gatherings.Double french doors w/beveled glass to kitchen which features granite countertops,subzero refrigerator,Viking range,Bosch dishwasher & Wood-made custom cabinetry.Spacious family rm offers gas fireplace,built-in bookshelf, wood beam ceiling & plantation shutters.Walk out to the inviting screen porch overlooking the profess. landscaped garden w/fountain.Upper level offers convenient laundry room,spacious mster suite w/updated bath,vaulted ceilings,2 more bedrooms,2nd updated full bath & custom office(optional 4th bedroom).Updated living space extends to the fin LL w/built in bar,entertainment center & half bath.Soft paint tones enhance the entire home & an abundance of Plantation shutters.New driveway 9/21