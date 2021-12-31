Inviting curb appeal is just the beginning of this charming 2 sty located in Waterford sub.Attention to detail shows thruout this updated home.Wood floors thruout the main level,stairs to upper level,hallway & office.Living room/dining room combination is perfect for large gatherings.Double french doors w/beveled glass to kitchen which features granite countertops,subzero refrigerator,Viking range,Bosch dishwasher & Wood-made custom cabinetry.Spacious family rm offers gas fireplace,built-in bookshelf, wood beam ceiling & plantation shutters.Walk out to the inviting screen porch overlooking the profess. landscaped garden w/fountain.Upper level offers convenient laundry room,spacious mster suite w/updated bath,vaulted ceilings,2 more bedrooms,2nd updated full bath & custom office(optional 4th bedroom).Updated living space extends to the fin LL w/built in bar,entertainment center & half bath.Soft paint tones enhance the entire home & an abundance of Plantation shutters.New driveway 9/21
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials have until Feb. 1 to respond with a plan to reopen the tourist trolley by June 1
Missouri’s governor has often tangled with news outlets over coverage he doesn’t like.
Federal agents agreed to rare interviews in advance of the sentencing of Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter next month to discuss the investigation, and the dangers of fentanyl.
Ray Tate, 40, of Kentucky, was arrested after multiple shootings, carjackings and robberies in Missouri and Illinois, police said.
Lawsuit targets election lies in The Gateway Pundit.
He had been special assistant with Redbirds until 2020.
We always said his life story was a movie. Well, now it is one.
Looking for omicron variant in sewage, Missouri scientists find ‘a lot more positives’ than expected
The variant was in nearly a quarter of ‘sewersheds’ across Missouri. It could be even more widespread than that, but delta variant remains majority.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
The 1940s two-story cottage style home set on a slight hill with its wide welcoming porch spoke to them.