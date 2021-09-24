4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $625,000

Modern luxury awaits you in this spacious, one-of-a-kind home in a quiet Kirkwood neighborhood near Huntleigh. From the designer fireplace and 11’ 6” vaulted ceilings w/ skylights, to the bamboo flooring, built-in sound system and bespoke lighting, every detail of this 4-bed, 3.5-bath ranch style home was lovingly designed and constructed by the owner, a high-end St. Louis contractor. The main entry features an open floor plan and kitchen built for entertaining—including custom cabinets, Viking and Thermador appliances, wine chiller and granite counter tops. Retreat to the master bed/bath with coffered ceilings, oversized walk-in closet, heated ceramic floors, his & hers vanities and soaking tub. Step onto the private deck with a shaded pergola, Sundance hot tub and large patio with fire pit overlooking the large backyard and garden! Fully finished basement including a full bed, bath and kitchenette. And enjoy storage to spare in the 2-car garage with built-in wooden cabinetry.