4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $625,000

Stunning New Construction now complete & Ready to Move in! Gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath w/3000+ total living space. Open Flr Plan w/custom trim package & wall molding in din rm, staircase & master bed. Gourmet Kitchen has custom 54” cabinets, Quartz counters, Lg center island, stainless steel appl, WI pantry & butler’s pantry w/beverage fridge. Kitchen opens to spacious great rm w/gas FP & custom built in shelves. Working from home? U'll appreciate main fl office w/custom cabinets & built-in desk, Drop Zone off garage with built-in cubbies & main floor ldry rm w/utility sink complete 1st flr. Upstairs has a luxury master suite w/walk-in closet & Ba w/walk-in shower, custom double bowl vanity with Quartz countertops - 3 additional spacious beds and hall bath with built-in shelves. Part. finished LL Family/Rec rm & full bth provides more entertaining space! Enjoy the outdoors 14x20 patio, covered front porch & 2 car attached side entry garage! Home is close to Kirkwood shops & restaurants!