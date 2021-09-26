4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $630,000

Homes like this don't come along often... Get ready for this beautiful home on 3 acres in Sunset Hills! A few of the exterior features are a new deck overlooking acres of wooded surroundings, a 3 car side entry garage, and a professionally landscaped yard. Inside you will walk into a two story entry foyer, multiple brick fireplaces and expansive windows looking out to mature trees. The bedrooms are situated as a main floor master and two other bedrooms upstairs. A lofted area on the second floor is currently used as a den, but could be converted as an additional bedroom. The kitchen features stainless appliances and granite countertops. The lower level was professionally finished to include a full bar, TV area, additional living spaces, a bathroom, and a fourth bedroom. Don't worry, there is still plenty of unfinished areas for ample storage. Where else can you live on 3 acres but be less than 2 minutes to a main highway?