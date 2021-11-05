Welcome to this meticulously well maintained 2 story, 3 car garage in the sought-after Bellerive Farm Estates. Upon entry you’ll be greeted with 9' ceilings & beautiful hardwood floors that gleam from the natural light. This stunner features a formal dining room just in time for your family to gather around for those Holiday dinners! Gas fireplace in living room. Gorgeous kitchen boasts an abundance of 42” cabinets, granite counter tops, built in desk, center island & a trendy backsplash. Enjoy the spacious hearth room with vaulted ceilings & French doors lead out to a large composite deck surrounded by mature trees. The open staircase leads you to the upper-level complete w/flex room, large master suite, 3 generous size beds & 2 more full baths. Mstr bath w/jacuzzi tub, dbl sink vanity & shower. Finished basement fully equipped with a huge rec room, full bath & bonus room. Situated in the award-winning Parkway District. Alarm sys, sprinkler sys.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $630,000
