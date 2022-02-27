4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $635,000

Located in Lafayette Square & just steps to Lafayette Park, this lovely 3+ bed, 3 bath home has much to offer. The facade is distinct w/ elaborate brickwork, stained glass, slate mansard, & a unique corner chimney. Lovely double oak & frosted glass entry doors greet you & a large entry & stunning staircase await inside. 1st floor layout is a rare double parlor with pocket doors, full hall bath, bright & large dining room, & rear kitchen overlooking the large covered porch addition. Fireplaces are in the front parlor & dining room and 5 crystal chandeliers sparkle through-out. 2nd floor has a large front bedroom w/fireplace, middle smaller bedroom, updated full hall bath, and rear primary bedroom suite w/ fireplace. The primary features lots of closet space, walk-thru laundry, walk-in closet & large updated primary bath. 3rd floor features a spacious family room or bedroom if you prefer. The backyard is a brick courtyard w/ planting beds leading to the double car garage.