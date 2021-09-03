4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $639,900

New Construction now complete & ready for new owners! Gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath w/3000 total living space. AAA Kirkwood School District! Open Floor Plan w/custom trim package & wall moulding in din rm, staircase & master bed. Kitchen has custom 54” cabinets, Quartz counters, lg center island, stainless steel appl, walk-in pantry & butler’s pantry w/beverage refrigerator. Kitchen opens to spacious great rm w/gas fireplace & custom built in shelves. Private main fl office w/custom cabinets & built-in desk, Drop Zone off garage with built-in cubbies & main floor laundry rm w/utility sink complete 1st flr. Upstairs has large master suite w/walk-in closet & bathroom w/walk-in shower, custom double bowl vanity with Quartz countertops - 3 additional spacious beds, 1 with large walk-in closet and hall bath with built-in shelves. Part. finished Lower Level Family/Rec rm & full bth! 14x20 patio, covered front porch & 2 car attached side entry garage! Home is close to Kirkwood shops & restaurants