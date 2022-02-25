Excellent curb appeal starts at the front gated entry, beautifully landscaped courtyard and continues to the privacy of the back yard. Desirable location in the sought after Kirkwood School District. Newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Large, fully renovated kitchen complete with all new appliances, granite counter tops, new cabinets and flooring. Plenty of storage & counter space with breakfast area. Open flow from the kitchen to the spacios great room. Great room has wood plank flooring, rich wood paneled walls, builit in book cases and wood burning fireplace. Formal living room opens to the Dining room. Two master bedroom suites. One directly off the kitchen and other off the hall with the remaining bedrooms. Lower level ready for you to finish with endless possibilities to add even more living space. Come make this your new home!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $645,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
McClellan: The future of electric cars is iffy.
He said was inspired to enter the race because of a prediction by former U.S. Sen. John Danforth that a center-right candidate would join the already crowded race.
Rain was likely to begin late Monday with temperatures dropping throughout the day Tuesday, then sleet and snow arriving midweek.
Precision Vehicle Holding had appealed the January denial from the Maryland Heights plan commission.
Several St. Louis-area chefs and restaurants are among the semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s annual awards, which were announced Wednesday.
Former Sen. John Danforth commissions poll that shows room for independent U.S. Senate candidate.
It's difficult to imagine anyone more demonstrably unfit for public office than Eric Greitens. And I’ll cast my vote for him on Aug. 2.
Juwan Howard isn't in the NBA anymore. He is working for a university, so he can't go off on opposing coaches and trigger postgame skirmishes.
As a rookie in 1996, Jim Campbell scored 23 goals.