BEAUTIFUL RANCH in the highly desirable Woodmoor Acres offers 2500 sqft in the main level with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home has an open, bright, and inviting layout perfect for entertaining or raising a family. Large separate dinging room, spacious family room and living room has hardwood floors through out. Master bedroom features hardwood floor, ample closet space and a full bath. Three additional, large bedrooms all with wood floors and large closets. Large windows bring in lot of natural lights. House has New roof with 30 year architectural shingles, replaced Oct, 2021. Two bathrooms are completely remodeled with 60" double sink vanity, Toto toilet, new tile floor and light fixtures. Kitchen is updated with new countertops, sink, faucet and garbage disposal and new stainless steel appliances. New PVC Plumbing system was installed in 2021, AC was replaced in 2016 Large, level fenced backyard backs to beautiful Villa Park. Award winning Ladue schools.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
The People’s Convoy is one of several trucker-led protests, and likely the largest, heading to the Washington, D.C., area this week.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
Players nearly call off Sunday talks as owners fail to move on some issues as proposals are exchanged.
Organizers of ‘Freedom Convoy USA 2022’ said there weren’t enough participants to continue. But the ‘People’s Convoy’ appears to be on track.
The assistant principal’s lawyer said she was concerned for its health and was going to take it to a vet.
A spinoff nonprofit employs 36 staff members out of 56 who work at the school, including 10 teachers and all administrators.
Sad is one word for the lockout. Stupid is another.
The president, rejecting calls from some to ‘defund the police,’ instead called for more resources for law enforcement during his State of the Union speech.
One of the players he represents is Blues forward Ivan Barbashev.